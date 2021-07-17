UBS Group AG Sells 1,661 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

MHI stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

