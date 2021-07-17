UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.