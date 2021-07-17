UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

VACNY opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

