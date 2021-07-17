UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.99. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.4382 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

