UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDHCF. Berenberg Bank downgraded UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDG Healthcare from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:UDHCF opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43. UDG Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDG Healthcare (UDHCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.