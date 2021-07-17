UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.79

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 49618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research firms have commented on UDHCF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

