Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,860,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

