Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,860,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.