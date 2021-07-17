Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 32,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Get Umicore alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UMICY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umicore has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.