Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $19.26 on Friday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Under Armour by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 198.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 758,601 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Under Armour by 58.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

