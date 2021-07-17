Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

