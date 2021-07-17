Unibright (UBT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003639 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $173.67 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

