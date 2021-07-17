UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.