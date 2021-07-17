UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €13.60 ($16.00) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

