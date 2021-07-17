Unifi Protocol DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.37 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00020825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $27.49 million and $8.37 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00234607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034040 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

