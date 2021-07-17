Unification (FUND) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,126.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Unification has a market cap of $3.65 million and $17,126.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00799875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

