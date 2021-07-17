Uniswap Price Hits $16.35 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $9.61 billion and $301.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $16.35 or 0.00051310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,312,548 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.