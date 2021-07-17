United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $59,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $25.23 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $633.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

