United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Update

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the June 15th total of 382,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.82.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.