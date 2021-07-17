Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UNM opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

