Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Upstart stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
