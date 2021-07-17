Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Down 68.3% in June

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Upstart stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

