Valero Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.28. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

