VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.67. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $91.72 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

