Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,244,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,404,000.

VYM stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

