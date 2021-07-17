Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,764,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $275.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

