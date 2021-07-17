Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock worth $1,122,859. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.