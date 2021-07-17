Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Vectrus alerts:

NYSE VEC opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.