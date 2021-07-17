Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $24.67 Average PT from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -191.45 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

