Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $28,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $315.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $326.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total value of $1,243,300.00. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,462 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.