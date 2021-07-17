Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $119.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Veil has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,422.64 or 1.00112030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.49 or 0.01180390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00356349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00369369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.