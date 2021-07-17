Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 3.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.83. 11,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 777,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

