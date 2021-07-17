Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

VSTM stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 328,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

