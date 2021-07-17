Veritable L.P. Buys 112 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $549.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.