Veritable L.P. Has $531,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

NYSE JCI opened at $69.73 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,004,593.00. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

