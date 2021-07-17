Veritable L.P. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.74.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

