Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,177 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 98,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,071,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

