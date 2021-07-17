Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

