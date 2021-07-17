Veritable L.P. Sells 116 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI opened at $1,512.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,878.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,432.98. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

