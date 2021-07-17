Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Veritone stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Equities analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

