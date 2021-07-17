Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.23.

TSE:VET opened at C$8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.84 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

