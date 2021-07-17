Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Acquires 100,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IPSC stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IPSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.