Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.87 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Viacoin has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $128,284.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.47 or 0.00381163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,703 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

