Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 6.5%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.10. 7,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 241,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

