Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.