VIG (VIG) One Day Volume Tops $531.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. VIG has a total market cap of $700,014.19 and approximately $531.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

About VIG

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,498,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

