Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.34. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 231.79%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

