VINchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $193,724.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $193,724.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

