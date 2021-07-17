Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.79. 496,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.