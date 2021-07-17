VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VirTra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

VTSI stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

