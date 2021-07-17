VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
VTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VirTra from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VirTra currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.
VTSI stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $107,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
