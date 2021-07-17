Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.12. 8,674,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

