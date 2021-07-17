Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Position Cut by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vital Farms by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 18.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.42 million and a P/E ratio of 73.85.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

